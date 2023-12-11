Milwaukee armed carjacking and robbery, 2 people arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested two people, including a teenager, in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking on Monday, Dec. 11.

According to Milwaukee police, around 4:30 a.m., two suspects, a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old man, got into the victim's vehicle near 27th and Center.

They brandished a firearm and stole money and keys from the victim, and fled in the vehicle.

Police were able to track the vehicle to the area near 14th and Meinecke about a mile away and take the two suspects into custody. A firearm was recovered.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the charges.