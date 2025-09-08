Milwaukee armed carjacking, police chase; speeds exceeded 130 mph

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he stole a car at gunpoint and then led police on a chase. Eddie Holmon-McAttee has been charged with four felonies. In an interview with detectives, he said that he'd never stop for police for any reason and that police have no right to stop him.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he stole a vehicle from a person at gunpoint, and then led police on a 16-mile chase with speeds topping 130 mph.

30-year-old Eddie Holmon-McAttee has been charged with the following felonies:

Armed carjacking

Operator, Fleeing/Eluding a Police Officer — Causing Damage to Property

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

All of the above felony charges include a "habitual criminality repeater" modifier.

Armed carjacking

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday, Aug. 31, MPD officers were dispatched to a carjacking call near 29th and Cherry.

The victim told police that when he was walking towards his car, a person, later identified as Eddie Holmon-McAttee, approached the victim and stated that there had been several people looking into his car, a Chrysler 300. Holmon-McAttee then asked for a ride because he said he was fearful of the people with guns.

The victim agreed at first, but eventually told Holmon-McAttee to get out of the vehicle. The victim stated that Holmon-McAttee then pulled out a firearm and physically ripped the key to the car off of a lanyard that the victim was wearing round his neck. The victim then said he knew what was happening and got out of the car. Holmon-McAttee then climbed into the driver’s seat and sped away.

Police chase

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that a short time later an MPD officer saw the stolen Chrysler.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and turned on the squad's lights and sirens, but the vehicle sped away, initiating a pursuit. Other officers joined in on the pursuit. During the pursuit, the Chrysler ran multiple red lights at high speeds and wove in and out of traffic at high speeds, including passing vehicles while driving in non-driving lanes. The pursuit ended when the Chrysler hit stop sticks.

The complaint notes the pursuit lasted 16.2 miles with speeds in excess of 130 mph. Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers took the driver, Eddie Holmon-McAttee, into custody. A passenger was in the Chrysler during the pursuit.

Interview with Eddie Holmon-McAttee

What they're saying:

The complaint further states that police conducted a mirandized interview of Eddie Holmon-McAttee, who said he did get a ride from the victim, whom the defendant identified via photograph, when he saw four people with masks looking into the victim's vehicle.

Holmon-McAttee said that he believed those people would harm the victim, so he told the victim to drive away. Holmon-McAttee stated that, after some time, the victim refused to drive him any further, and Holmon-McAttee then grabbed the keys from the victim, but denied possessing a firearm at that time. Holmon-McAttee would later say that the victim gave the defendant the keys by choice.

When asked about the pursuit, Holmon-McAttee said that officers did attempt to get behind him for a traffic stop. However, he said that he does not stop for police and that he has the right to drive at a high rate of speed. He also said that he would never stop for police for any reason and that police have no right to stop him. He blamed the officers for being reckless in public and said that the officers’ pursuit of him was dangerous. He stated that he only stopped by intentionally driving over stop sticks because his girlfriend asked him to.

He also said that while he did not have a firearm during the taking of the Chrysler, he later stopped to pick up one up. He said that he was going to go back to pick up his girlfriend, and that he armed himself with a gun prior to doing so. He also said he has the right to possess firearms and that laws, despite his numerous prior firearms convictions, would not stop him.

Holmon-McAttee explicitly stated, "I don’t give a **** about no gun." He said he "put up" the gun at someone’s house before the attempted traffic stop, per the complaint.

Court proceedings

What we know:

Eddie Holmon-McAttee has an initial appearance scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.