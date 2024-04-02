Milwaukee armed carjacking; 17-year-old boy faces felony count

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy faces a felony charge of armed carjacking following an incident on March 25. The accused is Derell Bailey.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to the area near 24th and Chambers on Monday morning, March 25 for an armed carjacking.

When the officer arrived on the scene, she spoke with the victim who indicated he had begun the day driving for Lyft. The victim said he picked up three men and took them to 27th and Burleigh so they could get chips at a gas station. Afterward, the driver returned them to the starting location.

The complaint says on the ride back to the starting location, the three men "were swearing and cussing" at the victim. The front passenger, identified as defendant Bailey, told the driver "'this is my car now.' (The victim) stated that the two back passengers were both armed with black handguns," the complaint says. The victim told the three they could have the car. He grabbed his phone and quickly exited the car. The victim told police "as he was running away, he saw one of the passengers get out of the car and point a black firearm at him," the complaint says.

Video surveillance recovered by police showed defendant Bailey buying chips at the gas station. An investigating officer viewed the pictures and identified Bailey. The victim also identified Bailey as the person who was riding in the front passenger seat and said, "this is my car now."

Bailey made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, April 2. Cash bond was set at $7,500.