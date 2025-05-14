Milwaukee Area Technical College fire; no one injured, 1 arrested

article

One person has been arrested in connection with a fire on Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Downtown Milwaukee Campus. The fire happened on Tuesday, May 13.

What we know:

The fire was reported in the Student Center. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that upon arrival at the scene they found a chair burning. Crews say it extinguished prior to their arrival.

The fire resulted in the closure of the S Building due to water damage. No one was injured. All other buildings and campuses are open.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon when an MATC employee reported seeing him.

MATC Public Safety officers located the suspect on the corner of 8th and State. He was taken into custody by Public Safety officers and later arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department for the alleged arson.