Free summer concerts; Milwaukee-area offerings for 2022

Wisconsin summers aren't complete without a laundry list of ways to enjoy some fresh air and good company.

When it comes to doing so to a beat, there is no shortage of free concerts across southeastern Wisconsin. Here are some of this summer's get-in-the-groove offerings.

Milwaukee County

Bay View, Humboldt Park – Chill on the Hill

This will be the 17th season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. The 2022 season starts Tuesday, June 7 and will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 30. Show start at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

Bay View, Humboldt Park – Jazz at The Vine

Jazz at The Vine will take place from 6-9 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at The Vine, the beer garden in the center of Humboldt Park.

East Side, Cathedral Square – Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023, returns this year. Performances will be held Thursday nights starting July 21 and running through Sept. 29.

East Side, Lake Park – Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays

The 24th season of Musical Mondays will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on eight Mondays from July 11 through Aug. 29. This year’s Wonderful Wednesdays, which focuses on children and families, is set for six Wednesdays starting July 13 through Aug. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

East Side – Summer Soulstice

Summer Soulstice will be held Saturday, June 18. The free music showcase also includes a variety of foods, arts, crafts and activities.

Washington Park – Washington Park Wednesdays

Washington Park Wednesdays returns for its first full in-person lineup since 2019, after amending performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free concert series kicks off Wednesday, July 13 at the Washington Park Bandshell. Each week, activities begin at 5 pm, with live music starting at 6 pm.

West Allis – Wednesday Night Live

With its first performance on May 25, the Bud Pavilion will host Wednesday Night Live music performances every week for nine straight weeks before taking a break for State Fair, during which the Bud Pavilion puts 33 bands on its stage in 11 days. Then, Wednesday Night Live returns for one final show before the Labor Day weekend.

Ozaukee County

Cedarburg – Summer Sounds

Summer Sounds is back for another season at Cedar Creek Park with performances each Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

Waukesha County

Delafield – Music on the Hill

Held on the hill outside the Delafield Hotel from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Music on the Hill has three Wednesday dates – June 15; July 13 and Aug. 10.

Waukesha – Friday Night Live

Friday Night Live kicks off Friday, June 3 and will run every through Sept. 2 from 6:30-9 p.m. (with the exception of July 1). The event, featuring nine stages, is held in the heart of downtown; safety measures will be enhanced with the new strong barricades.