Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and the Market return in 2022

article

East Town Association announced Wednesday, May 4 that Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and Cathedral Square Market are returning this summer after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Save the date for all three events during the following timeframes:

Cathedral Square Market : June 18 - October 15 (Saturday Mornings)

Bastille Days : July 14 - July 17

Storm The Bastille 5K Run/Walk (Evening of July 14)

Jazz in the Park: July 21 - September 29 (Thursday Evenings)

Each event will have a new footprint as East Town Association’s new Interim Executive Director Eddie Sturkey works with sponsors and partners to ramp up the Association after being almost non-operational since the start of the pandemic.

"Like many local festivals, we’ve faced significant challenges," according to Sturkey. "But we are committed to bringing a more focused and refreshed version of these events this year so that we can build momentum and come back even stronger next year." One change will be that the iconic Eiffel Tower, which requires significant restoration each year, will not return to Bastille Days in 2022. However, the team is reviewing options on how to bring it back in 2023 which marks Bastille Days’ 40th anniversary.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Although slightly downsized, Bastille Days patrons can expect great food, entertainment, the return of the infamous Storm the Bastille Run/Walk, along with some fresh new twists to create an authentic French flavor. Jazz in the Park, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023, returns this year with a refresh that pays homage to its historic roots. The Cathedral Square Market will be an artisan and wellness market helping people jumpstart their weekends. More details on all events will be shared in the coming weeks.