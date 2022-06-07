Chill on the Hill returns for 2022 season beginning June 7

article

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks will kick off its 17th season of Chill on the Hill for the 2022 season Tuesday, June 7 at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Tuesday's act is the Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle.

"Lauryl Sulfate has curated a dance party variety show complete with costume changes and celebrity interview," said Ted Jorin, Talent Team Leader. "This will be a first at Chill on the Hill and it be the hottest event of the summer season."

Chill on the Hill features an expanded footprint in Humboldt Park. The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.

Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising is done completely by volunteers.

2022 Chill on the Hill Line Up

June 7: The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle

June 14: Fellow Kinsman / No Seatbelts

June 21: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 28: American Legion Band 100th Anniversary Celebration

July 5: Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase / Whiskeybelles

July 12: Wise Jennings / MilBillies – New Business Night

July 19: Secondhand Souls / Local Legends

July 26: Moonglow / El Sebas – Humboldt Hustle

August 2: Peshtigo / Gego y Nony – Kids and Family Night

August 9: Loud Library / Blind Fiction – National Book Lovers Day

August 16: Paul Cebar

August 23: The Breadmen / Ethan Keller

August 30: Jalen Romell Acoustic / Tigera / Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff

All acts are subject to change without notice.