Milwaukee-area beach bacteria warnings

If you're looking for a spot to cool off this summer, you should be sure to pay close attention to the signs at Milwaukee-area beaches.

At Atwater Beach in Shorewood, the signs went from yellow to green on Tuesday, July 11. On Friday, there was a bacteria warning. The North Shore Health Department got the results Tuesday morning showing that the water did not have high levels of E. coli.

Moriah Johnson visited the beach on Tuesday with her kids.

"Just a day out on the beach, enjoying the weather with the boys," said Johnson.

Brad Simerly with the North Shore Health Department said it's his job to make sure the water is safe for swimmers.

"I feel good about having a green sign," said Simerly. "Like I said, water conditions can change quickly."

At Atwater and Doctors Park beaches the signs went from a yellow advisory on Friday to green on Tuesday. Simerly said there were elevated levels of E. coli in the water.

"It can come from fecal matter," he said. "Again, that’s where the birds come in."

Simerly said they test both beaches twice a week.

"If it rains, it can put contaminants in the water, which can change that level," said Simerly.

Johnson said she and her kids weren't taking any chances.

"We will probably just stick to the sand and not get in the water," she said.

Marcie Scott said she saw the signs change.

"I’m glad they reported it so we are aware of it because I know it's tough, and it’s not very good to get that contamination," she said.

Simerly said you can still enjoy the beach, just always read the signs.

You can check Milwaukee beaches online.