Archdiocese of Milwaukee investigates priest, 'fidelity' questioned

article

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is investigating a priest after a "social media news story" raised questions about his "fidelity," a Dec. 1 statement FOX6 News obtained states.

According to Archdiocese of Milwaukee Vicar for Clergy Father Nathan Reesman, the investigation involves Father Mark Payne – who serves St. Monica and St. Eugene parishes. Payne has been placed on leave amid the canonical investigation.

The story in question was published by The Pillar, an online "Catholic media project," according to its website. The story alleges Payne shared a condo with a man and hired that man as a teacher at a parish school.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The archdiocese's statement said Payne was told his hiring of the teacher was "not appropriate." Payne told the archdiocese a "misleading picture" of his faith has been painted, per the statement.

The archdiocese said it was already in the process of starting a formal investigation into Payne, but moved up the timeline based on the "publicity around the news story."

The archdiocese said the investigation will be "conducted by an expert from another diocese to ensure maximum objectivity." An administrator will be appointed to serve the parishes in Payne's place amid the investigation.