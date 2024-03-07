Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki to submit retirement letter

article

Archbishop Jerome Listecki will sign and send his retirement letter next week, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced on Thursday, March 9.

The Archdiocese said he will submit his resignation to Pope Francis on his 75th birthday, Tuesday, March 12.

The Catholic Church’s canon law states that archbishops and bishops are requested to resign when they turn 75, but the pope can decide when he will accept the bishop’s resignation. The acceptance often is delayed until the pope appoints a successor.

The Archdiocese said Listecki will do so at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center in St. Francis.

Listecki was born in Chicago and was installed as the 11th archbishop of Milwaukee on Jan. 4, 2010. He was previously installed as bishop of the Diocese of la Crosse on March 1, 2005.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee encompasses 10 counties in southeast Wisconsin.