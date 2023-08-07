Milwaukee apartment stolen appliances sold on Facebook: complaint

A Milwaukee man is accused of stealing appliances from the Teweles Seed Tower Apartments where he was employed and selling the appliances on Facebook.

Scott Rauch, 42, faces one count of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000 to $100,000.

A criminal complaint says the apartment manager told investigators they kept new appliances in a basement storage area and noticed several were missing, valued at more than $20,000. Around the same time, Rauch, who worked at the Teweles Seed Tower Apartments, located near 3rd Street and Oregon Street, stopped showing up.

Through the investigation, a Facebook account for a "Scott Rauch" was found to have listed several appliances for sale. Meta, the owner of Facebook, was subpoenaed for records, and prosecutors say those records revealed Rauch sold the appliances on Facebook Marketplace between March and May, using the apartment's address as the pickup location for a fridge.

Investigators also learned Rauch's access card to the apartments was used after he stopped showing up for work.

Rauch was arrested Aug. 4, and prosecutors say he admitted he used to work on appliances and apartments at the Teweles Seed Tower Apartments. He said it was part of his job to replace damaged or malfunctioning appliances in the units. According to the complaint, he said the apartment manager told him he could take the old appliances and "do as he wished with them" so he wouldn't have to pay to have them hauled away. He said he would put the "refurbished" appliances in the boxes for new appliances and then sell them on Facebook, listing them as brand new. He said he would transport the appliances in his vehicle unless they wouldn't fit.

Rauch made his initial appearance in court Sunday, Aug. 6. Cash bond was set at $1,500.