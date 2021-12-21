Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment fire: Teen in custody, charges expected

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Apartment fire near 84th and Florist, Milwaukee article

Apartment fire near 84th and Florist, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee male is in police custody in connection with an apartment fire that happened near 84th and Florist early Tuesday, Dec. 21. 

Police say the fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The origin of the fire was located on the second floor. 

The four-apartment complex was evacuated – and 12 people were displaced. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are expected from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Plan to curb reckless driving unveiled in Milwaukee: 'Public safety crisis'
article

Plan to curb reckless driving unveiled in Milwaukee: 'Public safety crisis'

Incoming Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 21 a comprehensive plan to curb reckless driving in the city. It is called STAND for Safer Streets.

Kentucky cats up for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
article

Kentucky cats up for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21 is it now caring for 32 cats from Kentucky due to the devastating tornado in that region.

13th and Cleveland fire: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

One person is dead following a two-alarm apartment fire near 13th and Cleveland in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec, 21.