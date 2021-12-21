Milwaukee apartment fire: Teen in custody, charges expected

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male is in police custody in connection with an apartment fire that happened near 84th and Florist early Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Police say the fire broke out shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The origin of the fire was located on the second floor.

The four-apartment complex was evacuated – and 12 people were displaced.

Charges are expected from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.