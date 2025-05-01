Milwaukee apartment fire, 85th and Fairy Chasm; Red Cross assisting
MILWAUKEE - One person had to be rescued during a Milwaukee apartment building fire on Thursday, May 1.
What we know:
The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. near 85th and Fairy Chasm.
85th and Fairy Chasm, Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire in the eight-family apartment building started on the first floor and spread to the second. The fire went to a second alarm, but the fire was put out shortly after.
One occupant was stuck on the second floor and fire crews had to assist them out the window.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if there are any injuries, damage estimates, or what caused the fire.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department