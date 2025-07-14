Milwaukee apartment fire at 32nd and Wells; child dead

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to an apartment fire near 32nd and Wells in Milwaukee on Monday, July 14. Firefighters pulled two unconscious people, a woman and a child, out of a burning apartment unit. The woman and child were taken to the hospital, and the child later died.



Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire at 32nd and Wells on Monday, July 14.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, at about 11 a.m., 911 calls started coming in about a building fire near 32nd and Wells.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered a significant fire on the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

Most people got out of the building. However, firefighters encountered a locked apartment door to the apartment that was on fire, and it had to be forced open.

Once inside, they found an unconscious adult woman and an unconscious child.

They were quickly removed, and resuscitation efforts began immediately. Paramedics transported both patients to the hospital.

FOX6 learned from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office that the child has died.

Building condition

What we know:

An audible fire alarm was sounding inside the building, but the building had no fire sprinkler system.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit and MPD are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

There is substantial fire damage to the apartment and smoke damage throughout, and the building is currently uninhabitable.

The Red Cross has been contacted for the displaced tenants.

