Milwaukee apartment fire near 104th and Fond du Lac, 2 people hurt

Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched early Thursday, Dec. 21 to an apartment fire near 104th and Fond du Lac on the city's northwest side.

Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz indicated firefighters were dispatched to the apartment building around 4 a.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated there were two children trapped inside the structure. Rechlitz said as soon as his crews were on the scene, their priority was to make sure everyone was out of the building safely. In the end, the children were located – and had been reunited with family out in front of the building.

The battalion chief said the fire was contained to one unit in the eight-unit building. However, there was significant smoke damage throughout the second floor – and some water damage on the floors below.

Two people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Apartment fire near 104th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Firefighters from Wauwatosa and North Shore Fire & Rescue also assisted with this apartment fire.

This is a developing story.