Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20.

Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported.

Milwaukee police have nobody in custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.  