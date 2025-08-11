Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee animal abuse investigation; dog shot, shooter sought

Published  August 11, 2025 1:01pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A dog was shot near 27th and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9.
    • Investigators are seeking the person who shot the animal, which had to be euthanized.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a case of animal abuse on the city's north side. 

Dog shot

What we know:

Officers were called to the area near 27th and Burleigh around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. Officials said a suspect fired shots at a dog. 

A news release says the dog was transported to an emergency vet and had to be euthanized. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

