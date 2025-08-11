Milwaukee animal abuse investigation; dog shot, shooter sought

article

The Brief A dog was shot near 27th and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 9. Investigators are seeking the person who shot the animal, which had to be euthanized.



Milwaukee police are investigating a case of animal abuse on the city's north side.

Dog shot

What we know:

Officers were called to the area near 27th and Burleigh around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. Officials said a suspect fired shots at a dog.

A news release says the dog was transported to an emergency vet and had to be euthanized.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.