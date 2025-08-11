Milwaukee animal abuse investigation; dog shot, shooter sought
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a case of animal abuse on the city's north side.
Dog shot
What we know:
Officers were called to the area near 27th and Burleigh around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. Officials said a suspect fired shots at a dog.
A news release says the dog was transported to an emergency vet and had to be euthanized.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.