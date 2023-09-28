Milwaukee ambulance crash; gun pulled on driver, several vehicles hit

A private ambulance struck several vehicles Thursday morning, Sept. 28 near 94th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Police say after the accident, a person from one of the vehicles that was hit by the ambulance produced a firearm and threatened the ambulance driver. The suspect then fled the scene.

Milwaukee ambulance crash, 94th and Silver Spring

All injuries were non-life threatening and the victims were treated at the hospital.

MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect.