Milwaukee Amber Alert; father charged, threatened to 'torture' child

Khijuan Parker, the 29-year-old Milwaukee man that sparked an Amber Alert on Wednesday, May 31, has been criminally charged.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 1 p.m. that Wednesday. The girl, Khennedy Parker, had been last seen in the area of 50th and Meinecke with 29-year-old Khijuan Parker. She was eventually found safe.

Khijuan Parker is facing the following criminal counts:

Interfere with child custody

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments

Bail jumping

Criminal damage to property, domestic abuse assessments

Entry into a locked building, dwelling or room, domestic abuse assessments

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, May 31 around 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 50th and Meinecke. A woman reported that Khijuan Parker forced entry into her locked residence, and took their child without permission. The woman explained that Parker had been texting her that morning beginning around 5:30 a.m., asking her to call him, asking if she needed a ride, and asking to see his daughter. The woman declined all requests. That's when Parker allegedly kicked in her door, took the child, and left, the complaint says.

Khennedy Parker

According to the complaint, the woman told authorities that she was asleep when she heard a car horn outside and received a phone call from a blocked number. When she answered the call, she recognized Parker’s voice – he was telling her that he was outside to pick the child up, the complaint says. The woman told Parker that she would not go with him.

The woman told officers that she then heard approximately five kicks to the locked front door of the residence, someone ascending the stairs, and then kicks to the locked door to the upper unit. She said that she ran out of the house using a side door because she feared that Parker would physically harm her, as he has done so in the past, according to the complaint. She explained that when she got around to the front of the house, she saw Parker loading child into his vehicle and driving away.

The complaint says Parker contacted the woman after leaving with the child, telling her not to call police, or he would take police on a high speed chase during which time the child would fly out the window. Parker further told the woman that if she called police he would torture the child and send videos of it to make her suffer, the complaint says.

Detectives were able to reach Parker over the phone, but he hung up on them without providing his location. Through their investigation, detectives learned Parker brought the child with him to a family member’s house and that while they were there, the Amber Alert for the child came through on their phones, the complaint says. Parker remained at the location with the girl and did not contact the mother or police with his location. Rather, Parker contacted a different family member and had that family member pick the child up from their location and bring her back to her mother's home.

Parker was taken into custody. He is scheduled to go through intake court on Tuesday, June 6.