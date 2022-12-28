Milwaukee alders, WestCare, Feeding America giveaway 'to help the people'

During winter break, it might be a struggle for families to put food on the table. Milwaukee aldermen teamed up with WestCare Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 28 to help over 200 Milwaukee families in need.

During the season of giving, a mobile food pantry was assembled in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

"This here represents the very best of the city of Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. "We have folks from everywhere coming together for this."

Alderman Russell Stamper said the need is greater than ever.

"School's out," said Stamper. "Sometimes, families are struggling with putting food on the table, and they need something to eat during this week."

Tonie Christian couldn't agree more, as she waited in line.

"It’s excellent because food is so expensive now," said Christian. "It’s almost twice as much. So many things that we just go without because it's so expensive. Sometimes, you might just have to boil a pot of beans."

"The boxes are significant," said Stamper. "It's a 37- to 40-pound box of food."

Organizers said the boxes of food would last families up to two weeks.

"The fact people are going to be able to sit around and eat this food in fellowship during the holiday season, so critically important," said Lipski.

When there's a need, there is a way.

"Just a lot of community members and partnerships, and a collective effort to help the people," said Stamper.

WestCare said they will be helping people this holiday season. Every Wednesday, their food pantry will be open for those in need.