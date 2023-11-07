Milwaukee airport maintenance workers sent to hospital, tire failed
MILWAUKEE - Two maintenance workers at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport were sent to the hospital Tuesday, Nov. 7 following an incident on the airfield.
Officials say a tire failed on a piece of snow removal equipment around 5:30 a.m.
It happened during a training exercise on a remote part of the airfield -- away from the terminal.
No flights were affected.
The employees had no visible injuries, but were transported to Froedtert Hospital as a precaution.