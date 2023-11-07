Milwaukee airport maintenance workers sent to hospital, tire failed

article

Two maintenance workers at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport were sent to the hospital Tuesday, Nov. 7 following an incident on the airfield.

Officials say a tire failed on a piece of snow removal equipment around 5:30 a.m.

It happened during a training exercise on a remote part of the airfield -- away from the terminal.

No flights were affected.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The employees had no visible injuries, but were transported to Froedtert Hospital as a precaution.