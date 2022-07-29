Grenade found in Milwaukee airport carry-on: sheriff

article

A grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office "bomb squad" was called to the airport around 2:45 p.m. Authorities said the grenade was inert but is still considered a weapon. The owner was cited.

Reminders on what can and cannot be brought on flights can be found on the Transportation Security Administration website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As of June 7, authorities have stopped nine firearms at the airport after stopping 23 at security checkpoints in 2021.