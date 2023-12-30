Milwaukee airport emergency landing, plane had landing gear issue
MILWAUKEE - A plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Saturday night, Dec. 30.
The Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis was already scheduled to land in Milwaukee, but encountered a landing gear issue. It came in around 5:50 p.m. and sat on the runway for roughly 45 minutes before it was taxied to a gate.
Fire officials said there are no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.