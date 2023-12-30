Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee airport emergency landing, plane had landing gear issue

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE - A plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Saturday night, Dec. 30.

The Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis was already scheduled to land in Milwaukee, but encountered a landing gear issue. It came in around 5:50 p.m. and sat on the runway for roughly 45 minutes before it was taxied to a gate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials said there are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.