Milwaukee airport coat check service back for 3rd year

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is bringing back its popular coat check service for the third straight year. This winter amenity remains a hit among passengers.

The service is offered inside Summerfest Marketplace’s pre-security location. Travelers can leave their coats with a friendly attendant for the low cost of just $2 per day, or $10 per trip. This eliminates the need to bring bulky coats, gloves, and other unneeded items for a warm-weather trip.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to make the travel experience easier and better for our guests here at Milwaukee Mitchell," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "That’s why we’re thrilled to bring back our popular coat check service for another year. We offer nonstop routes to Florida, Arizona, California, Mexico, and the Caribbean this winter. Our travelers already taking advantage of MKE’s low fares and new nonstop destinations will find tremendous value in this added service."

MKE’s Coat Check program operates seven days per week and is available for all flights.