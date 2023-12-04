Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee airport; cargo aircraft tire failed while landing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE - One of the tires on a cargo aircraft failed while landing at Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Dec. 4. It happened around 6:30 a.m. 

It was a DHL flight operated by Swift Air. 

There were no injuries to the two pilots, and no other passengers were on board, a Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport spokesperson said. 

No airline flights were affected.