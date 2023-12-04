Milwaukee airport; cargo aircraft tire failed while landing

article

One of the tires on a cargo aircraft failed while landing at Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Dec. 4. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

It was a DHL flight operated by Swift Air.

There were no injuries to the two pilots, and no other passengers were on board, a Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport spokesperson said.

No airline flights were affected.