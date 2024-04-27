Milwaukee airport attempted car theft; Shawn Gibeau sentenced to probation

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Gibeau on Thursday, April 25 to two years probation for trying to steal a rental car from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in April 2023.

Gibeau was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and two counts of resisting and injuring officers.

On Thursday, the theft charge against Gibeau was dismissed and read into the court record. Gibeau then pleaded guilty to the resisting charges.

Case details

The sheriff's office said two deputies went home with injuries; one injured his head, the other injured his leg.

Gibeau didn't get far. Spike strips punctured thee of the car's tires as he drove the wrong way trying to get out of the car rental lot. Deputies entered the structure on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Stop driving now! Get your hands up!" said Deputy Nisiewicz.

Initially, Gibeau appeared to comply – getting out and dropping to the ground – but then ran off.

The footage showed deputies tase him as they tried to take him into custody.

MCSO bodycam from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport arrest of Shawn Gibeau

"He’s on foot going down 119," said Deputy Briscoe.

More deputies arrived and tried to arrest Gibeau a second time. Once in custody, he tried to explain why he was at the airport.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I’m not all there right now, man. I just need help," he said. "I was trying to walk around to free my mind. Everybody wanted to kick me out. They wanted me to walk in this rain. I didn’t want to walk in the rain."

MCSO bodycam from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport arrest of Shawn Gibeau

In the end, he acknowledged the deputies – thanking them for "not shooting" – before being booked into the Milwaukee County Jail.