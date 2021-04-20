Milwaukee Air & Water Show, scheduled for July, now on hold

article

The 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, scheduled for July 24-25, has been put on hold, the organization announced Tuesday, April 20.

In its Facebook post, the organization did not state a specific reason for the hold, however, the 2020 event was canceled as a COVID-19 precaution.

If it goes on as scheduled, the 2021 show -- the 100th anniversary -- would feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels were slated to headline the 2020 event.

According to mkeairwatershow.com, ticket information will be available soon.

The Facebook post indicated it would provide an update on the event "as soon as possible" when the status changes.

