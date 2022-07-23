Milwaukee Air & Water show is back after hiatus

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show and the Navy's Blue Angels will grace the city's lakefront on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, parking lots open at 8 a.m., and the gates open at 9 a.m. Catch the water show from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The airshow is soon to follow at noon with the anticipated blue angels hitting the skies at 3 p.m.

"By being able to bring the sponsors and all these activities that are family-friendly to the lakefront is just awesome," said Smith.

2022 Event Schedule

Friday, July 22

Air Show Practice: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

Parking Lots Open: 8 a.m.

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Water Show: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Air Show: Noon – 4 p.m.

Navy Blue Angels: 3 p.m.

NOTE: There are no exact scheduled time slots for any performer. Event schedule is subject to change due to weather and mechanical availability of air & water craft.

For more information and to buy tickets, check out the website for the Milwaukee Air and Water Show.