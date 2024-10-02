Milwaukee accused serial shoplifters; 3 women charged, 1 on the run

article

Three Milwaukee women are accused of being serial shoplifters and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores over several months. The accused include 23-year-old Makayla Jones Spencer, 22-year-old Tajla Smith and 19-year-old Martrese Robinson. Robinson remains on the run.

The three defendants face the following charges:

Felony retail theft, 9 counts (Jones Spencer)

Felony bail jumping, 18 counts (Jones Spencer)

Felony retail theft (Smith, Robinson)

Felony bail jumping, 2 counts (Smith)

According to the criminal complaint, Makayla Jones Spencer and Tajla Smith "have been well-known and prolific retail thieves at multiple retail stores in the state of Wisconsin since the beginning of 2019. Both have been identified by staff as regularly stealing" from Kohl's, Marshals, Walgreens and Burlington in Milwaukee County.

In June 2024, a field investigator for Burlington stores began tracking a ring of retail theft suspects. His staff were able to identify the three defendants via surveillance video, the complaint says. According to Burlington records, the defendants were seen nine separate times stealing from stores from June through August. In each of the incidents, the complaint says Jones Spencer was either by herself or acted with another person -- and stole anywhere from $697 worth of merchandise to $1,496 worth of merchandise. The merchandise included everything from children's clothing, baby bottles, men's underwear, suitcases, comforters and more. The complaint says in each instance, the defendants left the store without paying for merchandise -- and got into a light blue Kia Sedona. Officials say the license plate on the Kia was the same every time.

Makayla Jones Spencer

During their investigation, Milwaukee police located a Facebook profile account titled, "Makayla Jones." The profile "had multiple posts selling infant and children's clothing," the complaint says. The profile introduction label also used the term "BIGBOOSTER." Law enforcement noticed the term "booster" is used to identify someone who steals and then sells the stolen items," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say Jones Spencer has multiple open cases in several counties tied to felony retail theft. The same is true for Smith.

Tajla Smith

According to online court records, Jones Spencer and Smith had their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Cash bond for each was set at $10,000.

As for Robinson, a warrant for her arrest has been issued.