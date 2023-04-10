Milwaukee 91st and Silver Spring crash; 2 dead, 1 injured

A Milwaukee man and woman were killed, and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near 91st and Silver Spring on Monday morning, April 10.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Surveillance shows the crash, followed by a fireball.

Police said a vehicle going east Silver Spring collided with another vehicle. The driver of the first car, a Milwaukee woman, 22, and her passenger, a Milwaukee man, 21, both died from their injuries. The driver of the second car, a Milwaukee man, 33, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, in the ICU, unconscious with a brain bleed, according to family.

Neighbors say it's part of a bigger issue.

"Something has to be done about traffic, or we're going to see videos like this more often," said Shawn Collier.

Data FOX6 requested show there were 25 crashes at this location in 2020, 26 in 2021 and 25 in 2022. As of Monday, police said there had been eight in 2023.

In late February, a driver trying to get away from police crashed into another vehicle and a police shooting followed.

"It's definitely normal, and respectively, nothing is being done," said Collier.

Collier said he wants more from police.

"My mom… I just can't take her on a brisk walk for her health because there are cars on the sidewalk," said Collier.

Neighbors said they hope a scene like this doesn't happen here again.

"My condolences," said Collier. "It's unfortunate that it happened. I'm sorry for your loss, both parties."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.