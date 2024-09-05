3 Milwaukee police officers, suspect wounded in shooting, 91st and Custer

The Brief Three Milwaukee police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting near 91st and Custer on the city's northwest side. One officer was shot in the hand, two others suffered a graze wound. A nearby school has been put on a "soft lockdown" due to this incident.



Three Milwaukee police officers were shot and wounded near 91st and Custer on Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Sept. 5. A suspect has also been wounded.

Police say it all began around 10:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment building. The Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) Special Investigation Division was looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for several crimes. Police say they tried to get the man to come out of a first-floor apartment when, about an hour later, police say he began shooting at officers.

Officials say four officers fired their weapons back at the suspect – and a standoff ensued. Eventually, the man surrendered.

That man was injured – as well as three officers. All were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The suspect was wanted for felony firearm possession, domestic violence-related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

"These officers could have lost their lives today. Unacceptable. This is something of a trauma on their end. And there and but also it's traumatizing to our community because there are individuals in our community who deserve to be able to live safely without worry about firearms, especially in this situation," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

It is unclear if there were other people in the apartment building at the time.

Again, three officers were injured – all with more than 19 years of service with MPD. Two of those officers are of the four officers who fired their weapons. All four are on administrative duty pending the complete of the investigation. That investigation is being handled by MPD's homicide unit.

Body cameras were worn by the officers – and video will be released to the public in the coming days.