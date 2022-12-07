Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Hampton

article

Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Hampton Wednesday night, Dec. 7.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the boy was shot in the leg as he sat in his bedroom.

No arrests have been made.

Wayne Arndt, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, said he had no idea that there was a shooting, let alone that a little boy was shot not far from his home.

"No, I didn’t hear anything," said Arndt. "It seemed like just another quiet evening."

It wasn't for the family living a couple hundred feet away.

"It doesn’t appear to be a stray bullet," said Captain Warren Allen, MPD. "It appears that the house was the target. We do have some evidence and do have a subject that we’re working on developing to identify."

Both parents were home at the time. FOX6 News spoke with the boy's mother and father. His mom said her son was doing OK Thursday, adding that he remained hospitalized and had surgery. His parents said they want the person who did this caught.

Arndt was shocked and saddened to hear what happened.

"That’s terrible," said Arndt. "Any time a child is injured like that is just terrible. There’s no reason for it."

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.