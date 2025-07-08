Milwaukee 6th Street project federal funding cut under Trump bill

The Brief Mayor Cavalier Johnson said more than $30 million in federal funding for 6th Street corridor reconstruction in Milwaukee has been pulled. The money was among the cuts in President Donald Trump’s tax cut and spending bill that was recently signed. Construction was expected to begin in 2027 and end in 2029.



More than $30 million in federal funding for 6th Street corridor reconstruction in Milwaukee has been pulled.

Just last year, former President Joe Biden announced $36 million to help reconstruct 6th Street. Now there is disappointment coming from Milwaukee City Hall.

What we know:

On Monday, July 7, Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the money was among the cuts in President Donald Trump’s spending bill that was recently signed.

Money was designated for a program to redesign the 6th Street corridor from North Ave to National Ave. This included making improvements like widening sidewalks, adding landscaping and installing dedicated bike and bus lanes.

"It was terrible, it was terrible for Milwaukee," Johnson said. "This was a project that made that corridor safer and corrected some of the wrongs that affected African American and Latino communities in Milwaukee."

The project was initially included in the city’s 2040 strategic plan. Construction was expected to begin in 2027 and end in 2029.

Johnson said the setback cost the city hundreds of jobs and potentially safer roads.

What they're saying:

"Now President Trump and his administration said 'no, that's not going to happen,’ and it's a sad thing for the city," he said.

Johnson provided the following statement:

"Among the harmful cuts congressional Republicans recently enacted is a de-appropriation of money from the USDOT Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program. In Milwaukee, this means the Federal government will no longer fund the $34-million reconstruction of the 6th Street corridor through the City of Milwaukee.

"This project would have made a high-injury traffic corridor safer, created over 450 good-paying jobs, and created tens-of-millions of dollars in local economic impacts.

"Prior to the defunding action, I advocated for the program with dozens of communities in red and blue cities across the country. I would like to thank Senator Tammy Baldwin for her efforts to protect this project, including sponsoring an amendment to undo the rescission of funding on the Senate floor.

"Unfortunately, congressional Republicans and the White House chose not to support the improvements to public safety, good-paying jobs, and economic development the Neighborhood Access and Equity Program advanced."