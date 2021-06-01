Expand / Collapse search

63rd & Capitol burglary suspect wanted: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

63rd and Capitol burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a May 24 burglary.

Police said the suspect forced entry into a business near 63rd and Capitol and took property around 4 a.m. that morning.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 5’10" tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Medical examiner identifies man shot by Milwaukee police

The family of a man shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer Sunday night is reeling after learning of his death. His family says they had no idea he was even in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee man robbed undercover officer, gets 7 years in prison
slideshow

Milwaukee man robbed undercover officer, gets 7 years in prison

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for the armed robbery of an undercover officer.