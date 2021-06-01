63rd & Capitol burglary suspect wanted: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a May 24 burglary.

Police said the suspect forced entry into a business near 63rd and Capitol and took property around 4 a.m. that morning.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 5’10" tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

