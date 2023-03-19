César Chávez passed away nearly 30 years ago, but on Sunday, March 19 in Milwaukee, his memory lived on.

César Chávez' life and legacy were celebrated during an event at the Marcus Center.

Chávez was an American labor leader and a civil rights activist.

Based out of Arizona, César Chávez' impact is seen nationwide, and those that attended the event in Milwaukee said it's important to honor his legacy.

Milwaukee 5th annual César Chávez celebration

"César Chávez was a great advocate for immigrant workers in the U.S., so I think it's an honor to be here and bring workers and business owners in honor to his legacy, to what he advocated for," one participant said.

The event took place side-by-side with Mercadera Market, which supports dozens of female artisans and hosts even more vendors.

This was the fifth annual celebration of César Chávez' life.