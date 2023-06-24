39th and Villard closure; Milwaukee DPW, WisDOT making repairs

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are closing the intersection of 39th and Villard starting Sunday, June 25.

WisDOT is replacing the railroad tracks, and the DPW is replacing the approach pavement.

A signed detour uses Hopkins Street, Fairmount Avenue and 35th Street. While the intersection of 39th and Villard will be impassible, businesses between Hopkins and 35th can be accessed from the east or west of the intersection.

According to the DPW, the intersection will reopen no later than July 14.