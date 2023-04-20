Milwaukee 31st and Walnut dumping, business owner calls it 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee business owner says he sees piles of trash, furniture, metal and clothes outside of his business daily, with people illegally dumping anything and everything in the nearby lot.

"It gets worse and worse and worse every day," said Matt Knetzger.

Near 31st and Walnut on Milwaukee's north side, it's almost hard to see the grass through the piles of trash.

"Wood, metal, plastic, baggies," said Knetzger. "Looks like people who cleaned out apartments and decided not to go to the dump."

Milwaukee 31st and Walnut dumping

Knetzger said the illegal dumping has recently gotten out of control.

"It’s infuriating, and it’s just not right," said Knetzger. "It needs to be cleaned up."

The garbage sits near a playground, down a hill and next to a railroad track and includes everything from a mattress to a couch, toys, clothes and more.

"What does a child think when they’re running around garbage all day?" said Knetzger.

Milwaukee 31st and Walnut dumping

Knetzger said people are illegally dumping in plain sight. He captured video as two men dumped garbage in the lot.

He said he has complained, but nothing has been done. Online records do not show any current investigations.

"I like the area," said Knetzger. "I don’t have a problem with the area, but this is becoming a problem."

Milwaukee 31st and Walnut dumping

He wants the trash to be cleaned up and for the dumping to stop.

City leaders say the best way to stop illegal dumping is to report it. You can call or go online. You could be rewarded up to $1,000 if information provided leads to a citation. Those illegally dumping can be cited up to $5,000.

Milwaukee 31st and Walnut dumping

FOX6 News reached out to the Department of Neighborhood Services, and they haven't yet responded to our questions.