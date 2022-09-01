Milwaukee 3-year-old boy shot, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 1 near 95th and Thurston. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested.
Police responded around 9:30 p.m.
A firearm was recovered, according to MPD. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The 16-year-old is expected to face charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.