Milwaukee 2023 budget proposal; Mayor Johnson to offer his plan

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson presents his 2023 city budget proposal on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20.

Mayor Johnson's first city budget is important because it will give a glimpse at his priorities and how that will impact the city, the people who live in the city, and the people who visit.

It's important to note the Milwaukee Common Council is short representation, meaning several districts will not have a voice in debates about the budget beginning Wednesday.

Milwaukee City Hall

The mayor is expected to present his budget proposal at 9 a.m. FOX6 News plans to stream that presentation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Immediately following, the Milwaukee African American Round Table (AART) is expected to hold a news conference and rally protesting the budget. The group is specifically protesting the like $300 million in spending for the Milwaukee Police Department. The AART will be joined by other local organizations including the Wisconsin Working Families Party, 9 to 5 Wisconsin, and Hmong American Women's Association.

This is a developing story.