Milwaukee 2023 budget; Mayor Johnson partial vetoes

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson uses his veto pen for the first time -- partially vetoing parts of the city’s 2023 budget. His action brings back cuts to the library and fire department, though he proposes fewer cuts than his original budget proposal laid out.

"Though I respect the attention and consideration the Milwaukee Common Council has directed to my proposed budget, I am concerned about Council action that increases our budgetary challenges over the next several years," said Mayor Jonson. "As I have said repeatedly, I take no pleasure in staffing cuts, and I have no desire to reduce city services. In crafting the city budget, we simply do not have good choices. Our revenue is insufficient to cover our growing financial obligations. The only reasonable option is to budget prudently. That means taking steps this year that prepare us for the even more difficult years ahead."

According to a press release from Mayor Johnson's office, the provisions included in the veto affect the Library, the Fire Department, and the Treasurer’s office. While the Mayor also vetoed money directed to the Healthy Foods fund and for additional staff at the Development Center, he noted sufficient funds are already in place to support both of those items.

Mayor Johnson has formally proposed a partial restoration of funds to the Library and the Fire Department. The proposed substitute includes a temporary Martin Luther King library branch during construction and restoration of hours at one other branch. In the proposed compromise, the Fire Department would have one apparatus cut at the end of March.

"It is an action I take with both restraint and seriousness. My vetoes are more than an expression of opposition; they are reserved for files that divert us from the path we should be on," said Mayor Johnson.

The Common Council will consider the vetoes in the coming days.