Milwaukee 2022 homicide; Prosecutors refile charges against Lance Windom

The Brief Prosecutors have refiled charges against Lance Windom from a November 2022 homicide. Windom is accused of fatally shooting Mario Redmond near 46th and Locust. The state asked for the case to be dismissed without prejudice – allowing it to be refiled. Prosecutors did that last Thursday, July 3.



Lance Windom is charged in two homicides and was set to go to trial for one. Then, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the case. FOX6 News gives you a closer look at a new twist in this case.

Lance Windom

Case against Lance Windom

What we know:

On Sunday, July 6, 34-year-old Lance Windom appeared in court. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree intentional homicide. 33-year-old Mario Redmond was found shot dead inside a home near 46th and Locust in November 2022.

Mario Redmond

Windom was charged two-and-a-half years ago and set to go to trial. But in May, a key witness did not show and prosecutors said new evidence came to light.

What they're saying:

"The state wants to use that in trial. Friday, the defense said they didn’t have reasonable time to prepare because it came to light recently," said Michael Lonski, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

The state asked for the case to be dismissed without prejudice – allowing it to be refiled. Prosecutors did that last Thursday, July 3.

Lance Windom

"Although everyone says they didn’t see the shooting, it’s a very orchestrated situation and has come together now," said Karine O'Byrne, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

New evidence?

Dig deeper:

Court filings do not say what the new evidence is. A commissioner set Windom's bond at $250,000.

"He does have the prior pending case with the same amount of cash bail that the state is asking for here," said Jade Hall, defense attorney.

That other case is the homicide of Michael Schraven in May 2023. Prosecutors say Windom was driving and on the phone with an inmate when he spotted Schraven – a car mechanic who had done work for Windom.

But court documents said Windom was not happy with that work – and Schraven was avoiding his calls. In the recorded jail phone call, prosecutors said you can hear Windom saying, "Please tell me that ain't the mechanic right there behind me." Shortly after, there were gunshots. Schraven died.

That case is set for trial in fall 2025.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.



