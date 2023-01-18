Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center

article

A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18.

Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.