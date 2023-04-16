Milwaukee 17-year-old shot, 91st and Silver Spring

article

A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Sunday morning, April 16 near 91st and Silver Spring Drive.

Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 a.m.

The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.