Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 22nd and Melvina

A Milwaukee 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon, March 5 near 22nd and Melvina.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.