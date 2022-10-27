Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie.

The shooting happened Aug. 20 at a gas station near 37th and North.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance showed a Nissan with heavily tinted windows pulling into the gas station lot. Prosecutors say Branquan Brown got out of the passenger seat, carrying a firearm, firing it once or twice before running back to the car.

The 15-year-old shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to Children's Wisconsin.

A witness who identified as a member of the DTE (Downtown Entertainment) gang (a branch of the Kia Boys), told investigators DTE was "beefing" with a "Murda Gang" member over "BAPE hoodies." This witness said he was the one who took the hoodie that was the center of this dispute. He believed he was the target of the shooting.

Brown was arrested for "several other offenses," and the complaint says he told investigators he was responsible for the gas station shooting. He said the day before the shooting, "Meech" and another person robbed him of the hoodie, some jogging pants, some Jordan shoes and an iPhone Plus. He said when he saw "Meech" the next day at the gas station, he fired three to four times. He then went home and later sold the gun.

The complaint notes Brown was questioned by investigators about being in a stolen blue Hyundai Elantra in a separate case, and he said he "does not remember because he had been in approximately 15 stolen vehicles since 2021."

Brown made his initial appearance in court Thursday, Oct. 27. Cash bond was set at $100,000.