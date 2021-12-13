Milwaukee 15-year-old Jason Eggars killed, no arrests 2 years later

A Milwaukee family continues to mourn and seek justice two years after a 15-year-old boy was killed. They held a vigil Monday, Dec. 13 on the anniversary of his death.

The family of 15-year-old Jason Eggars wants to bring this case back to the forefront. Two years later, no arrests have been made, and they're hoping someone will come forward with information.

At 17th and Center, Eggars' loved ones came together on a somber anniversary.

"All we could do is just live him on, keep him in spirit and live him on," said Lisa Collins, Eggars' aunt.

The body of the North Division High School freshman was found at 17th and Center in 2019.

"All I know, he was shot in the back of the head at a different location," said Collins. "He was brought here, dumped off at this location. Why? Don’t know."

For the past two years, his family has been looking for justice. No one has been arrested in the case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This wasn’t supposed to happen to him," said Collins. "He was 15 years old. He was a child."

His aunt remembers the teen as the life of the party.

"Jason loved to sing," said Collins. "He loved to dance. He loved to hang out."

She joined dozens of others, remembering his short time on Earth while asking a city to stop the violence and come forward with answers in this case.

"It’s sad because it’s been two years too long with questions unanswered," said Collins.

The family is asking anyone who might have information on the case to give police a call.