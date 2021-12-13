18th and Atkinson homicide: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 18th and Atkinson on Monday afternoon, Dec. 13, police say.

Officials say the victim was shot a short time before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.