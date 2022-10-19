Milwaukee 12-year-old boy shot near 44th and Center

A Milwaukee 12-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night, Oct. 19 near 44th and Center.

Police said the shots were fired around 7 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital, and police said he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

This shooting happened nine days after 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was shot near 37th and Rohr and died at the hospital.

That shooting marked the second time in four days that a Milwaukee 12-year-old was shot.

A boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot Oct. 6 near 37th and Congress.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.