Milwaukee 12-year-old accused of killing mom; father takes stand

The father of a 12-year-old boy charged with homicide does not want his son to be tried as an adult. Prosecutors say the boy was just 10 years old when he shot his mother over a video game.

"I think he should be prosecuted in Children’s Court," said Levencia Tate.

Tate, the father of the boy charged with first-degree intentional homicide, took the stand on Tuesday, March 12.

Prosecutors say the boy, who FOX6 News is not naming because of his age, killed his own mother in November 2022.

"Even with us talking, he has yet to say anything in regards to his mother," Tate said.

As of now, the boy is charged as an adult. His attorneys are working to move the case to the juvenile system. They say that helps him get the best mental health treatment.

Earlier in the day, a psychologist talked about treatment access in the state – including residential treatment centers.

"They give kids access to certain activities, they give them opportunities to form relationships, they give them opportunities to be successful," said Steven Dykstra, psychologist.

Prosecutors say the boy was upset with his mom for waking him up early – and not buying him a virtual reality headset. They are pushing for him to be in adult court.

"We should not be trying to punish a child but doing whatever we can to give rehabilitation for that child. That’s just goes for any kid, no matter their race Just a kid. Period," Tate said.

The boy's father said the 12-year-old should be tried in juvenile court and get rehabilitation. Prosecutors are not budging from their position.