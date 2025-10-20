Milwaukee's 112th annual Christmas Tree Lighting set for Nov. 21

article

The Brief Milwaukee's annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 21, in the Cheer District. The lighting program begins at 6 p.m., with activities starting at 5 p.m.



Christmas is fast approaching, and Milwaukee is already getting in the spirit!

Mayor Cavalier Johnson invites the Milwaukee community to celebrate the start of the holiday season at the 112th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Families and friends are welcome to enjoy an evening of festive performances, reindeer games, and a special visit from Santa Claus, along with free hot chocolate provided by The New Fashioned.

All the fun will take place in the Fiserv Forum plaza, AKA the "Cheer District."

The lighting program begins at 6 p.m., with activities starting at 5 p.m., offering a fun and festive experience for residents of all ages.